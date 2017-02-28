Maje Ayida's 1st baby mama thanks Toke Makinwa for praising her son's cute look

From Toke Makinwa's book, 'On Becoming',
everyone found out that her ex husband, Maje Ayida had a baby long
before they married and before Anita had his second son.
The boy's
mother Crystal Cunningham, shared a photo of her son in a costume. Toke
commented on the picture, saying the boy was cute and Crystal replied by
thanking her.
10 comments:
TOKE let Maje go and stop stalking him....he was horrible this and that but u dont want to leave him alone
Gosh, the boy is so cute... and for a moment I thought it was anita.. had to go read again, lol
Long live LIB
k
Conspiracy.
Stink of a Gang-Up.
Been scared of Wo(e)man from day 1
To forgive is divine. Toke you are blessed.
Toke has always been Friends with her on IG...
At least the baby was b4 they Married not Anita wey Maje carry his wandering weak STD pr**k go dey meet & Finally had a Baby for am...
Cute young Man By the way..
Strong women
Lib addict#just passing#
Good for them....
