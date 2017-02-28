 Maje Ayida's 1st baby mama thanks Toke Makinwa for praising her son's cute look | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Maje Ayida's 1st baby mama thanks Toke Makinwa for praising her son's cute look

From Toke Makinwa's book, 'On Becoming', everyone found out that her ex husband, Maje Ayida had a baby long before they married and before Anita had his second son.
 
The boy's mother Crystal Cunningham, shared a photo of her son in a costume. Toke commented on the picture, saying the boy was cute and Crystal replied by thanking her. 
 
Posted by at 2/28/2017 11:37:00 am

10 comments:

Anonymous said...

TOKE let Maje go and stop stalking him....he was horrible this and that but u dont want to leave him alone

28 February 2017 at 11:40
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Gosh, the boy is so cute... and for a moment I thought it was anita.. had to go read again, lol

Long live LIB

28 February 2017 at 11:42
Anonymous said...

TOKE let Maje go and stop stalking him....he was horrible this and that but u dont want to leave him alone

28 February 2017 at 11:48
OSINANL said...

k

28 February 2017 at 12:04
RareSpecie Z said...

Conspiracy.
Stink of a Gang-Up.
Been scared of Wo(e)man from day 1

28 February 2017 at 12:13
Baba For The Broads said...

Hi, I want to introduce you to new business in town
This the simplest matrix Eva, don't worry abt referrals, the team will assist u with it.
Registration fee is just 3500
You stand to get
ANDROID PHONE worth 20,000
TABLET OR LAPTOP (N70,000)
EMPOWERMENT PACK worth(N300,000) 40" TV WITH
EXPLORER DECODER worth (N135,000)
SUV/JEEP worth $7500
Join our whatsapp group for full details.If u r interested click on the link https://chat.whatsapp.com/1zI3h472VXj6mM2QP2NP8a

28 February 2017 at 12:25
Anonymous said...

To forgive is divine. Toke you are blessed.

28 February 2017 at 12:35
Oghenetega said...

Toke has always been Friends with her on IG...
At least the baby was b4 they Married not Anita wey Maje carry his wandering weak STD pr**k go dey meet & Finally had a Baby for am...
Cute young Man By the way..

28 February 2017 at 12:36
Iphie Abraham said...

Strong women





Lib addict#just passing#

28 February 2017 at 12:54
Anonymous said...

Good for them....

28 February 2017 at 13:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts