Maje Ayida suing Toke Makinwa is the only logical step - Mixed reactions trail news of impending lawsuit over 'On Becoming'

Social media is currently on fire with the news of Maje Ayida's lawyers writing Toke Makinwa to stop selling copies of her best selling book 'On-Becoming'.'
Nether Toke nor Maje have issued any official statement but the fans are talking. While some agree with Maje's move, others feel Toke Makinwa has the right to tell her story...see more tweets after the cut..
3 comments:
My naija ppl no dey dull atall. Lol
...merited happiness
Maje why now huh? So this is ur morning or what huh? Because the book is now best selling huh? As far am concern this book and toke like in it is threat to maje and his career as for TOKE I DEY KWOM.
#sad indeed
