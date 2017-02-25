Maje Ayida slams ex Toke Makinwa and her publishers with N100m lawsuit over her book

Guess the battle line has officially been drawn. A few weeks after sending a letter of demand asking his estranged wife, Toke Makinwa to retract the words in her tell-all memoir, On Becoming, to stop the sale of the book, copies that haven't been sold should be retrieved and for her to tender an unreserved apology in several national dailies, which Toke, of course, ignored, Maje Ayida has instituted legal action against Toke, asking for N100million in damages over the book he claims contains defamatory words that do not represent his person.
According to The Cable, Maje's lawyers began legal proceedings at Lagos High Court on February 7th. Toke's publishers, Kachifo Limited are also being sued alongside Toke.
In his suit, Maje asked the court to donate any damages awarded him in the case to four charities which he will pick himself.
Do you guys think Maje can win this battle?
