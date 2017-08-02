Maintenance Deluxe – “a stress-free home solution”

Until recently, the best we could hope to get in home maintenance and services was the supposed “best” from roadside technicians, who either leave the problem worse than they met it, or delay in delivery and you are left at their mercy. What about stealing of household items after work and no trace of the artisans after all?
Having realized a lot of maintenance gaps bordering services, neatness and security, Richards Infrastructures Limited formerly launches a facility management product –“MAINTENANCE DELUXE”, to tackle these identified gaps head on.
Maintenance Deluxe is a credit driven home maintenance and management product, offering several service ranging from electrical, plumbing, minor/major renovations, Painting, janitorial services, HVAC, Bill Settlement (Electricity, DSTV, Water, Refuse), Security services, Generator maintenance, Gardening, Façade and more. This product is targeted at middle class / high class individuals in Lagos with plans to expand to Abuja and PortHarcourt soon.
Benefits:
• We have a dedicated call center and mobile app for enquiries, complains & requests.
• We dispatch Artisans to our clients home or office ASAP
• Our clients enjoy prepaid account management services.
• We constitute a credible fall back in event of any malpractice by the technicians
• Engaging our services to maintain your asset eliminates the security issues associated with road side artisan’s e.g theft of valuables.
• We make use of original spare parts for all our repairs & servicing.
To make this service as seamless as possible, request can be made using the company’s mobile app (Richards Infrastructures) available for downloads on google playstore, as well as the company’s website. Application forms are available on www.richardsltd.com and will be treated promptly.
For further enquiries on the product and plans call 07032703449, 08134590901, 07069021736, 08067135943Or visit www.richardsltd.com
