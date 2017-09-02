 Maheeda celebrates her daughter as she turns 16 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Maheeda celebrates her daughter as she turns 16

Maheeda whose daughter, Divine, turns 16 today took to her IG page to celebrate her. She shared photos on her page and wrote: "Divine favor the Birthday girl.... hmmmm when a mothers hustle pays off🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 when all your suffer start giving you joy..." Another photo after the cut...




6 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

9 February 2017 at 08:56
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

I PRAY YOU'RE BETTER THAN MOM






AUNTY LINDA 👩





9 February 2017 at 08:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 February 2017 at 08:58
Anonymous said...

Then Give her the right foundations based on good morals! Set good standards for her! Instead of making awful footprints of indecency for her to follow all over the Internet! Smh! xxxx

9 February 2017 at 09:04
livingstone chibuike said...

hapi bday

9 February 2017 at 09:24
Oghenetega said...

Eeeyah...
HBD to her Beautiful daughter...
I'm happy that with all the air around Maheeda she trained her Daughter well...
HBD Divine

9 February 2017 at 09:25

