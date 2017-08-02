Madonna gets court approval to adopt two more children from Malawi (Photos)

Queen of pop, Madonna, will be adopting two more children from Malawi. This was confirmed by Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi's judiciary who revealed that the country's High Court made the ruling Tuesday. Madonna, 58, already adopted two Malawian children, David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009. This is in addition to her two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco.
Madonna who was inside the courtroom when the approval ruling was delivered was reportedly very happy with the ruling and could be seen smiling. One of the conditions of the adoption is a home survey report which the court ordered Madonna to provide within a year.
The La Isla Bonita singer previously denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after she visited Malawi last month, saying her trip was for her charity work. Madonna's previous adoptions stirred anger among some Malawians who accused the government of allowing the pop star to skirt laws that ban non-residents from adopting children.
