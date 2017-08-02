Madonna adopts Malawian twins, Stella and Esther

The twins were then taken in and cared for by their grandmother, who, after a while said she could no longer provide for them so they were taken into an orphanage..
Madonna appeared in court with her lawyer alongside the twins' father and uncle,who both witnessed the adoption.
According to The Guardian, the twins will be adopted from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, near the western border of Zambia, where her son David Banda lived prior to his own adoption.
A government official will now travel with Madonna, the twins (named Stella and Esther) to the U.S. to ensure she can provide a suitable home for them.
3 comments:
madonna i jus luv u cos of ur gud heart
God bless 👏🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
NICE ONE!
Post a Comment