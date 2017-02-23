Luxury home in Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 located just 2 minutes away from the New Novaire Mall (Shoprite) Sangotedo, Lekki

Situated in a friendly community with an award-winning school system on the outskirt, and just 7 minutes from Victoria Garden City.
Our houses at Lekki southern Villa Annex 1 screams 'designer' and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle, Cool, calm and sophisticated with a youthful edge, this functional home is enveloped in light and comfort.
We give you the opportunity of buying a land and building your own house to your taste as we enjoy variety of designs in our estates, with an assured reasonable annual increase on your investment with us. Our estates offer you the highest level of security, with 24 hours security surveillance and security men patrolling the estate.
Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos. The Lekki Southern Vila Annex is located at Sangotedo, 12 minutes away from the VGC Round-About and is in close proximity to several important facilities like the Novare Lekki Mall, Diamond Gardens, Emperor Luxury Estate amongst many others. Grand-Deluxe plots @ 12,000,000.00
With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plans…it is absolutely the best deal. Amenities to be provided in the Estate include: - Tarred Roads - Effective Drainage System - 24 hour surveillance equipped with CCTV Cameras - Creche, Gardens, In-estate shopping center and many more. *Also available are our: Lekki Southern Villa Estate Phase 2- Just a minute away from the Lakowe Golf Course Pen Gardens Phase Estate Phase 2minutes’ drive from the New International Airport
Pen Gardens, Owerri
@3.500,000.00
Payment plan is Flexible and you don’t need to break the bank to own any of our properties
But remember!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Plots sales won’t last long.
CALL NOW!
08122493114, 09020906507,
09055557516
Numbers on Whats app too
sales@pennek.com
www.pennek.com
No comments:
Post a Comment