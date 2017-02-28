Looks like Tonto Dikeh's husband arrested the wrong person... original poster mocks him on Twitter

Earlier today, LIB reported that Big Church Group owned by ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill, has arrested the owner of instagram page @NigerianWomenDiary, Adeola Olonilua, for sharing a defamatory post where Churchill was accused of being a scammer before he met and started dating Tonto. Apparently, Adeola had seen the post on another Instagram page, @Fashionshade, and reposted the message on her own IG page...
Anyways @Fashionshade has reacted to Adeola's arrest. According to her, Churchill made the wrong arrest. She insists that he is a wife beater/Womaniser. Read what she wrote on her page after the cut...
12 comments:
Hahahahahahahahaha...
The Joke is on Churchill. .
The Girl is wicked
No wonder they left the one they initially arrested....
See Drama..
Churchill should just shut up joor...
Boss Chic Lindie.. reference was made on Yur path.
Yes ma!
Enter your comment...I said it earlier that more episodes to dis tontochurch drama are still unfolding...next pls
surfing lib since 2011
Linda, ex husband or estranged husband, abi na you divorce them ni
See gobe
Hian!
...merited happiness
That's a foolish thing to do..only in naija...ur career don dey go down bcos of pussy
Linda your name don enter. "I have never hear Linda Ikeji arrested for fake news". But our Linda no dey give fake news now. That's why she no dey hustle for "rumor has it".
Linda you see your life? Always in a hurry to shout exclusive when we know you are a copy and paste blogger.You ught to be ashamed of yourself, a woman for that mattter.Do you hate tonto that much? What is it with you? Like she correctly said, who has ever arrested You linda for many of the fake news you publish here, like the post churchill paid you to post against tonto?
The girl should sue for damages!
God will punish churchill
Nawa for that Tonto's husband oooo
