 Looks like Tonto Dikeh's husband arrested the wrong person... original poster mocks him on Twitter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Looks like Tonto Dikeh's husband arrested the wrong person... original poster mocks him on Twitter

Earlier today, LIB reported that Big Church Group owned by ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill, has arrested the owner of instagram page @NigerianWomenDiary, Adeola Olonilua, for sharing a defamatory post where Churchill was accused of being a scammer before he met and started dating Tonto. Apparently, Adeola had seen the post on another Instagram page, @Fashionshade, and reposted the message on her own IG page...

Anyways @Fashionshade has reacted to Adeola's arrest. According to her, Churchill made the wrong arrest. She insists that he is a wife beater/Womaniser. Read what she wrote on her page after the cut...


CHURCHIL DID NOT ARREST ME OR ANYONE AND IF HE DID ARRESTED THIS GIRL IN THE PICTURE, PLEASE NIGERIANS, THIS GIRL IS INNOCENT, I DON'T KNOW HER EITHER. HOW CAN POLICE ARREST SOMEONE THAT HAS BEEN POSTING ON HER PAGE SINCE MORNING?
ALL THIS NIGERIA COCONUT HEADS WHO MUMUCIOUSLY FOLLOW BLOGGERS AND ALLOW THEM TO LIVE IN THEIR HEADS WITHOUT HOUSE RENT AS THEY KEEP BRAINWASHING THEM!  I TRAVEL A LOT CURRENTLY IN ASIA PART OF THE WORLD AND YOU ALL ARE THERE TWERKING ON BLOGGERS PAGE. I APOLOGIZE TO @TONTOLET BUT FOR CHURCHIL THE WIFE BEATER AND WOMANIZER? NO APOLOGY FOR HIM FROM ME! YEYE PEOPLE COME AND LICK MY ...😜😜😜😜 JOOR".


 

Posted by at 2/28/2017 04:36:00 pm

12 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Hahahahahahahahaha...
The Joke is on Churchill. .
The Girl is wicked
No wonder they left the one they initially arrested....
See Drama..
Churchill should just shut up joor...

28 February 2017 at 16:40
Anonymous said...

Boss Chic Lindie.. reference was made on Yur path.
Yes ma!

28 February 2017 at 16:40
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...I said it earlier that more episodes to dis tontochurch drama are still unfolding...next pls





surfing lib since 2011

28 February 2017 at 16:41
Sandra Ndukwe said...

Linda, ex husband or estranged husband, abi na you divorce them ni

28 February 2017 at 16:42
Anonymous said...

See gobe

28 February 2017 at 16:51
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hian!


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 16:55
Anonymous said...

That's a foolish thing to do..only in naija...ur career don dey go down bcos of pussy

28 February 2017 at 16:56
Anonymous said...

Linda your name don enter. "I have never hear Linda Ikeji arrested for fake news". But our Linda no dey give fake news now. That's why she no dey hustle for "rumor has it".

28 February 2017 at 17:16
Anonymous said...

Linda you see your life? Always in a hurry to shout exclusive when we know you are a copy and paste blogger.You ught to be ashamed of yourself, a woman for that mattter.Do you hate tonto that much? What is it with you? Like she correctly said, who has ever arrested You linda for many of the fake news you publish here, like the post churchill paid you to post against tonto?

28 February 2017 at 17:16
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

The girl should sue for damages!

28 February 2017 at 17:16
prettykish said...

God will punish churchill

28 February 2017 at 17:26
Anonymous said...

Nawa for that Tonto's husband oooo

28 February 2017 at 17:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts