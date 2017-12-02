Looks like Amber Rose is back with ex, Wiz Khalifa...photos of them kissing at a pre-grammy event

It looks like an old photo from when they were married, doesn't it? But no, this happened last night. Amber, who ended a 5-months romance with dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, was spotted locking lips with her ex-husband, Wiz Khlaifa, who she has always said is the love of her life. The two were spotted at a pre-Grammy gala last night before they headed to a concert where they seen making out.
Guess when two people love each other, they always find their way back to each other.
1 comment:
wish dem well
Post a Comment