Sunday, 12 February 2017

Looks like Amber Rose is back with ex, Wiz Khalifa...photos of them kissing at a pre-grammy event

It looks like an old photo from when they were married, doesn't it? But no, this happened last night. Amber, who ended a 5-months romance with dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, was spotted locking lips with her ex-husband, Wiz Khlaifa, who she has always said is the love of her life. The two were spotted at a pre-Grammy gala last night before they headed to a concert where they seen making out.

Guess when two people love each other, they always find their way back to each other.




2/12/2017 09:49:00 am
