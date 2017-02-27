Looking for more than just a degree? Choose Deakin University - One of Austrailia's leading universities

Our Courses are delivered at four state of the art campuses in and around Melbourne, the world’s most liveable city. At Deakin, University studies are important but it should also be a time to make friends and have great experiences outside the classroom.
International graduates who studied at Deakin University for at least two years may be eligible for a post-study work visa.
Our Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses include:
- Business and Accounting
- Architecture, Engineering, Information Technology, and Science
- Communication and Media, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education and Teaching, and International Studies
- Health, Medicine, Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetics.
Free English Test available at point of application.
SCHOLARSHIPS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE BASED ON MERIT.
Please click on this link to register your interest; https://deakinuniversity.typeform.com/to/xycvut
For more details contact;
Deakin University in-country Representative
British Canadian International Education Ltd (BCIE)
Address: Valley View Plaza, 4th floor, 99 Opebi Road Ikeja Lagos.
Phone number: 09029151213, 013427667
Email: deakin_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
BCIE ABUJA
24B, Djibouti Crescent, Off Freetown Street
Behind Rock View Hotel, The 5th building after Zartech
Wuse 2, Abuja
Tel: 08171495402, 09039478930
Mobile: 08066788636
Email: govt@bcie.co.uk
BCIE PORT-HARCOURT
80, Aba Road, Opposite Government Craft Development Centre
Port Harcourt
Tel: 07085010020
Mobile: 08069278962
Email: manager_ph@bcie.co.uk
BCIE IBADAN
2ND Floor Horizon Office Complex
Vitas Bus-stop, Ring Road
Ibadan, Oyo State.
Tel: 02-2913532
Mobile: 08171684741
Email: manager_ibadan@bcie.co.uk
BCIE KANO
1ST Floor, Chalet “A” Guest Palace (Annex)
NO 84, Lamido Road, Off Suleiman Crescent
Nasarawa G.R.A
Kano
Tel: 08135403294
Mobile: 08130743202
Email: manager_kano@bcie.co.uk
No comments:
Post a Comment