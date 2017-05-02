Look at what 50 Cent did to his own son, Marquise, on Instagram

People kept trolling 50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson, to reach out to his Dad, 50 Cent, on IG to see if there was any way he could repair their bad relationship. He got tired of the trolling and showed people why he couldn't reach out to his Dad. See it after the cut...He blocked his own son on IG. :-(
Then people started trolling 50 Cent. Read some of the comments below:
Their cup of kunu
...merited happiness
