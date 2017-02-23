 Lola Omotayo-Okoye shares beautiful photo with the Okoye children | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Lola Omotayo-Okoye shares beautiful photo with the Okoye children

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye shared this lovely photo on her Instagram page and captioned it; "These beautiful children have taught me the true meaning of unconditional love! Innocent love! Pure love! Children are great imitators so give them something great to imitate! #okyeclan#cousins #bestfriends #family #blessed#happy #aliona #andre #emma"
Posted by at 2/23/2017 11:18:00 am
