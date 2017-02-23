Lola Omotayo-Okoye shares beautiful photo with the Okoye children

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye shared this lovely photo on her Instagram page and captioned it; "These beautiful children have taught me the true meaning of unconditional love! Innocent love! Pure love! Children are great imitators so give them something great to imitate! #okyeclan#cousins #bestfriends #family #blessed#happy #aliona #andre #emma"
1 comment:
beautiful kids...
The Ultimate Countdown to Feb 25th. JOIN US @ THE ULTIMATE WEBSITE & BLOG DESIGN TRAINING as I Show You How I Created A Constant Stream Of Online Income Thru My Online Store With This Single Skill and How Anybody Can Too. Visit Our Store Here: www. iaudify.com
Post a Comment