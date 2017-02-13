 Lol! Watch as this cheerleader falls twice during game | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Lol! Watch as this cheerleader falls twice during game

During the Oregon versus UCLA game last week, a pretty cheerleader took a hard fall while doing their pyramid sequence. Then, while being rushed off the floor, she took another hard fall when the man carrying her tripped. Thankfully she's fine and only sustained minor bruises.
2/13/2017 10:11:00 am
