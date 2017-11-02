Lol. Someone has edited the Wikipedia page of former NNPC found with $9.8m and £74,000

A vexed Nigerian has gone to edit the Wikipedia page of Dr. Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). A special operation conducted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 3rd February, 2017 on a building belonging to Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna yielded the recovery of a staggering sum of $9,772,800 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seven Two Thousand, Eight Hundred United States Dollars) and another sum of £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) cash. The huge cash was hidden in a fire proof safe. See the Wikipage after the cut...
