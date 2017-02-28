Lol! Now China wants to start paying families to have more than one child

This marks a dramatic turn around from more than four decades of the country's one-child policy when there were harsh penalties for having more than one, including fines and forced abortions.
Wang Peian, the vice-minister of the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC), said the commission is considering "birth rewards and subsidies" for second children. Wang made the announcement on Saturday during a meeting of the China Social Welfare Academy, a Chinese NGO that works closely with the government.
