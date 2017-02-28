 Lol! Now China wants to start paying families to have more than one child | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Lol! Now China wants to start paying families to have more than one child

The Chinese government is currently considering giving families financial incentives to have a second child in a bid to reach higher birth rate targets.

This marks a dramatic turn around from more than four decades of the country's one-child policy when there were harsh penalties for having more than one, including fines and forced abortions.
Wang Peian, the vice-minister of the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC), said the commission is considering "birth rewards and subsidies" for second children. Wang made the announcement on Saturday during a meeting of the China Social Welfare Academy, a Chinese NGO that works closely with the government.

According to China Daily, the announcement was in part prompted by a survey the NHFPC carried out in 2015, showing that 60% of families polled were reluctant to have a second child because of financial constraints.
