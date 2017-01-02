LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Lol. It's now a competition? Fans are trolling Kim K over Beyonce's babies news

These internet people sef...lol
2/01/2017 09:19:00 pm

8 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Honestly I'm expecting something from the Kardashians after the news of Beyonce babies 😂😂 but I guess they will chill now that people are predicting their moves 😂😂😂



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

1 February 2017 at 21:21
christie benjamin said...

LMFAO!!........#proudBeyfan

1 February 2017 at 21:23
Bree said...

Na competition????

1 February 2017 at 21:28
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Awwww! Not fair at all.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 21:29
Suxesful Suzex said...

I expected this and I know it will get worse. Oh Kim

1 February 2017 at 21:29
Oghenetega said...

They should Fuck off & Let Kim be Haba...
I know anything she does now they will wanna say Kim is trynna take the shine off Beyonce..
Social Media is sickening Joor

1 February 2017 at 21:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol 😁

1 February 2017 at 21:53
nsikan davies said...

HMMM....WHEN DAVID KILLED GOLIATH, SAUL WAS ONE OF HIS FANS UNTIL THOSE LADIES SHOWED UP.....THOSE LADIES WHO SANG ABOUT WHO KILLED ONE THOUSAND AND WHO KILLED TEN THOUSAND.
THERE IS SOMEBODY ALWAYS TRYING TO CREATE ENMITY WHERE THERE IS NONE.

1 February 2017 at 22:01

