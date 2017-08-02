 Lol. Caption this | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Lol. Caption this

Lol..
Posted by at 2/08/2017 08:37:00 am

14 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Pay me my money.DON'T U KNOW OLOSHOS MONEY DON INCREASE OGA HUH? Pay me or dey here.
Ewwww Nigeria jaga jaga olosho dey suffer suffer TERRORIST BUHARI KPOZAA KPOZAA

















#sad indeed

8 February 2017 at 08:43
Teslim Omipidan said...

Hehehehehe! Ogbeni drop money for soup!
Hehehehehe! Ogbeni drop money for soup!

8 February 2017 at 08:50
firstlene jonahman said...

when he try to break up with you before Valentine 😂

8 February 2017 at 08:51
Anonymous said...

I must collect my money today.....

8 February 2017 at 09:00
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NOTHING LIKE OSHO FREE.... I'LL GO TO THE WITH YOU






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

8 February 2017 at 09:03
Chop Chop said...

Long day ahead, Bros settle her.

8 February 2017 at 09:06
Anonymous said...

This is gbege no money for food

8 February 2017 at 09:08
jennifer ukanwa said...

Love na by force!!!! Valentine 😂😂😂💔

8 February 2017 at 09:10
Ohiren's Zone said...

You must be stupid....na so we agree.

8 February 2017 at 09:19
livingstone chibuike said...

u went 5rounds instead of 2 plzz kindly settle me

8 February 2017 at 09:21
OSINANL said...

HEHEHEHEHE

8 February 2017 at 09:24
d Gov'nor said...

Na Me and You Today, You must Pay for my pomo wey you chop

8 February 2017 at 09:30
FeyinE said...

Lmao

Lmao

8 February 2017 at 09:33
Andrew Ahmadu said...

Sebi you comot for house without dropping chop money sake of say recession dey??? wetin carri you come dis bank, you get shares here? Oya, chop money! See ATM...

8 February 2017 at 09:37

Post a Comment

