Livelihood support initiative donates 30million naira hospital to IDP'S in Agatu

Hope rises as Livelihood Support initiative donates N30M hospital to IDP’s in Agatu The plight and living standard of the internally displaced people in Agatu leaves much to be desired. Beyond the standard of living, the most pathetic aspect of their lives is the non availability of adequate health care.
The issue has raised so much concern to many philanthropists and a lot is being done to alleviate the challenges faced by these people both by government and the private sector. Fortunately, their cries of the IDP’s in Agatu have been heard as a philanthropist of global repute, Dr. Kelly Izuwa Nwogu has commenced the construction of a thirty million naira hospital to the internally displaced persons in Agatu, Benue state.
Dr. Nwogu in conjunction with Kelly Izuwa Nwogu Vanguard in response to the cries of the IDP’s have commenced the construction of the hospital whose foundation was laid on the 27th day of May 2016 and the construction has reached up to the lintel/roofing stage. In a chat with Dr. Nwogu, he explained that the drive to build the N30M hospital was borne out of his desire to do things that please God. In his words,
“I always want to identify and do things that please God. However, the project was informed by my concern over the deplorable health condition of the displaced persons, and also a gesture of charity. At the foundation laying ceremony of the hospital on May 27th 2016, I explained that the hospital would be built in memory of those that lost their lives in the carnage in Agatu while noting that many of the IDPs were suffering from varied ailments that needed urgent medical attention.Beyond that my organisation through the Kelly Izuwa Nwogu (KIN) Vanguard has been engaged in charitable ventures as a way of giving back to the society. What else can be written about Dr. Nwogu, an integrity driven man, open-minded, an excellent family man, a man with a vision and a philanthropist of global repute. These qualities developed over time have been observed and recognized with respect by people who have encountered him. No wonder, he was given a “Man of Integrity” award alongside the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase. Apart from this project, Dr. Kelly Nwogu has shown that he is a man to be trusted as he has fulfilled so many pledges he made to better the lives of the down trodden in the society including but not limited to; donation of equipment like Braille machines, GSM tool kits, Hair dryers, Barbing Clippers, Sewing Machines, Computers, Type writers, Mattresses, Treated Mosquito Nets, Grinding Machines, Vulcanizing machines and Carpentry equipment worth millions of Naira to the physically challenged in the society in Bida, Niger state recently.
Dr. Kelly however enjoined wealthy Nigerians to be part of the programme by using their wealth to better the lives of the down trodden as he believes that the true definition of success isn't perceived on how much money you have in your bank account, but on how many people you helped in your lifetime and no one's eulogy will include how many cars they had or how big their homes were. ‘You will be remembered based on your generosity, your kindness, the amount of people you helped in time of need. This is how you want people to remember you and share your life journey as an example to others. Success to me is not having too much money but the fulfillment of one’s purpose on earth. It has nothing to do with neither the wealth you have nor the number of houses you own, but on the number of lives you have touched positively’.
More photos below...
