Lisa Marie Presley loses twin daughters to CPS after a disturbing stash of children porn was found on their father's computer

Finley and Harper Lockwood, 8, are now in the care of California's Department of Children and Family Services and a trial has been set for March to determine their future, Lisa Marie Presley alleges in court papers obtained exclusively by Dailymail.
Court papers reveal that Lisa Marie found a stash of inappropriate photos and videos of children on her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood's computer. Lisa also claims due to Lockwood's inappropriate behavior she has to pay for two nannies to supervise when Lockwood visits their children.
Presley also revealed that Beverly Hills Police Department found 80 of Lockwood's devices during a raid on her home, but the devices are yet to be analysed. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing investigation in relation to the videos and photos Presley claims to have discovered with Lockwood.
Presley and Lockwood, a 55-year-old a musician, were married in a lavish $340,000 ceremony in Kyoto, Japan in 2006 where Presley's first husband served as the best man and they separated last June. Earlier, Lockwood had demanded that a post-nuptial agreement they both signed in 2007 should be torn up and that neither party should have a claim to the assets of the other if the marriage breaks down, but now he has back-pedaled and is demanding $40,000 monthly in spousal support and $100,000 for his legal costs.
Presley, whose net worth has been estimated as high as $300 million, claims nearly all of her $300 million fortune is gone after Lockwood spent some of her property funds without her consent and she cannot even afford to pay her divorce lawyer Mark Gross. However, Lockwood is insisting that Presley has money, claiming that she was worth $60 million at the time the document was signed and is worth much more now but has not fully disclosed her assets.
Lisa Marie Presley claims she is neck-deep in debt while ex Lockwood is living lavishly and as such she shouldn't have to meet his divorce demands.
