Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Liberian pastor polishes wife's toe nails, encourages men to do the same (Photos)

Liberian pastor, Solomon Gueh has encouraged married men to express love to their wives in all manners. Pastor Gueh, who is the Resident Pastor and national overseer at the Living Stream Tabernacle in Liberia, took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself painting his wife's toenails. Captioning the post, he wrote:

'My people love is very powerful. This very dressed pastor here is doing his very best to polish his Only Lady toes nails. Husbands ooooo we have got to try very hard to please our wives.'
