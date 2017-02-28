'My people love is very powerful. This very dressed pastor here is doing his very best to polish his Only Lady toes nails. Husbands ooooo we have got to try very hard to please our wives.'
Tuesday, 28 February 2017
Liberian pastor polishes wife's toe nails, encourages men to do the same (Photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/28/2017 04:53:00 am
