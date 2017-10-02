LIB Exclusive: "The police men who harassed and threatned to shoot me have been jailed" African China reveals

When LIB asked him to narrate what happened he said;
"I went for a video shoot in Ajegunle. While the video shoot was on, a group of area boys came to harass me for money and all that. I agreed that I was going to give them because if I don’t, they may damage my windscreen or something else in my car and you know now, everything has added money and I didn’t want them to damage anything. I wanted to leave with my car the way I came with it and it was actually help I came to render to my friend, Sound Sultan. They were about eighty area boys and they belonged to different groups and cartels and each cartel had their headman. So each of the group presented their boss to me; I asked them to appoint somebody amongst all of them whom I would give the money to. They had a little meeting and later presented a guy they wanted me to give the money to. I told them they should allow me to finish my shoot first. After the music video shoot, I called the attention of the guy and gave him the money. The money became a problem for them and they started fighting. So my boys smuggled me into the car and we were about driving off when from nowhere, a policeman with gun pointing at my car asked me to get down. I called the attention of one of the officers and said I’m African China and I speak for the public here and trust me, I need to get out of this place and if I don’t, you won’t be able to handle this".
When LIB asked him how much he paid the area boys he refused to disclose the amount, saying;
"It is not necessary. The reason why I won't disclose the amount is because now, it is a public thing. When you say it, it attract other to start demanding for more money. This ones were too many that was why I gave that amount of money."
LIB asked him the demands of the police men who prevented him from moving; he said "What else, their own share na"
LIB also asked if the police men mention he should settle them he said' "Yes, they did"
Speaking on the steps he has taken to resolve the issue, African China said he was at the police two days ago and that the police men involved are currently in police custody
"The IG was interested in the case. As I speak with you, the two police men have been apprehended and are in police custody right now at Ajeromi Police Station, Ajegunle. They have been jailed and may be dismissed from the force too."
15 comments:
Cool
Hmmmm dats sad
Useless police officer
Story! Are u there when they rest and jail them huh? SO U BELIEVE THE TRASH HUH? THEY CAUTION THEM NOTING MORE. The same way the useless soldiers lie that they have arrested the two soldiers that assault the cripple man in ONITSHA WITH SHOWING US THEIR FACE OR NAMES ALL NA WASH WASH SO DUDE DON'T BELIEVE ANY THING FROM THESE IDIOTS.
dude so ur music talent don die with terrorist buhari huh? Eww FREEBORN WEPT.
#sad indeed
Story! Are u there when they rest and jail them huh? SO U BELIEVE THE TRASH HUH? THEY CAUTION THEM NOTING MORE. The same way the useless soldiers lie that they have arrested the two soldiers that assault the cripple man in ONITSHA WITH SHOWING US THEIR FACE OR NAMES ALL NA WASH WASH SO DUDE DON'T BELIEVE ANY THING FROM THESE IDIOTS.
dude so ur music talent don die with terrorist buhari huh? Eww FREEBORN WEPT.
#sad indeed
u better watch ur back..
Hmm.
A cop in NPF custody? Well!!
Plz dont ignore my post.am dame serious,you might be changing a life here.Who can bless me with 50k he/she no longer uses or its free.am trying to be self made on my own.Linda you can as well be of help to me.God bless.pinkyatuks@yahoo.com the issue its am trying to start up something but I don't have a start up capital.
Nice one, it should serve as deterrent to many others like them.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Serve them right,next time they learn,idiotic elements.
Dear Lib. pls your samsung annoying advert is very obstructive, annoying and not nice. make it a normal advert NOT a force or intimidation. it pissed me off from this site, its like a virus
The police officers are very stupid. see their pics in handcuffs here
Nigerian Police force is getting better under Buhari
The police officers are very stupid. see their pics in handcuffs here
Nigerian Police force is getting better under Buhari
The police men deserve to be dismissed from the force.
something is not right with dis story.....who jailed those officers because no mention was made of any trial at a law court?...it is only d court that has d power to sentence and jail an offender before it
Post a Comment