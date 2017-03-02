LIB exclusive: The police hasn't told us they are banning the protest- 2face foundation says, reacts to Blackface's comments

Speaking exclusively to LIB this morning, 2face's manager and an executive of 2face foundation, Efe Omoroge, said the police has not informed them that the planned protest has been banned.
"We have reached out to them. We are having conversations with them. I am not sure the news making the rounds about the protest is true. The feedback from the police authorities is quite different from that. I am not sure about the source of the police story and how true it is. The police has not told us they are banning the protest. We are in talks with them. They have not communicated that to us either in words, written form or body language. Maybe you should reach out to the police authorities to clarify their stance but on behalf of the 2face foundation, we do not think that is true because that is not the feedback we have received. We do not think the police will be telling us one thing and will be telling the media something else"he said
Asked if they have requested for a protest permit, Omorogbe said
"We are actively engaging the police. Our protest is a controlled conversation. Our objectives are clear. 2baba is a peace ambassador. The 2face foundation's primary focus is peace building and advocating for good governance. The protest is a citizens engagement. It is not an organized labor conversation. It is not pro or against anybody or religion. It is unrepresented"he said
Reacting to Blackface and other persons attacking the planned protest, Omorogbe said
"Freedom of speech. It is a free country. The way I have the right to say the sun is quite high and I am feeling hot is the same way someone has the right to say the sun is quite high but I am cold".
No comments:
Post a Comment