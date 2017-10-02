Photo of GEJ writing foreword of Reno Omokri's book

LIB had previously brought you the news that former President Jonathan had written the foreword to Reno Omokri's new book, now LIB exclusively brings you a picture of the former President writing the foreword and personally signing it. LIB also brings you excerpts of the foreword.
Excerpts:
"Reno Omokri has shown loyalty and humility. To me, to his country, to the Body of Christ and to his friends and family. He is looking up to Jesus and is painting his own life after the image of his Lord and mine."-GEJ
9 comments:
Plz dont ignore my post.am dame serious,you might be changing a life here.Who can bless me with 50k he/she no longer uses or its free.am trying to be self made on my own.Linda you can as well be of help to me.God bless.pinkyatuks@yahoo.com the issue its am trying to start up something but I don't have a start up capital.
Dats loyalty
...merited happiness
Exclusive advert Linda...hehehe
Long live LIB
Big Brother Naija Housemate pregnant (Photos)
Good one my papaOUR HEAVENLY LIVING HERO KEEP DOING WHAT U KNOW HOW TO DO BETTER can that hausa brain dead terrorist buhari do some thing like this huh? No because his an illiterate in the office of a president.
HAUSAS AND YORUBA MUSLIMS WILL NOT LIKE THIS BUT I WISH U FOOLS BAD DREAM TONIGHT.
#sad indeed
Great man,long life sir! God bless u.
Madame, you benefitted tremendously from that government under the guise of adverts. Reno sent you the pics so biko, move over already. I'm glad the former pimp is changing his ways. Dr GEJ, I salute you but loyalty from Reno isn't one you should fraternise with sir.
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
STUPID Book
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment