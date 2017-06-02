LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

LIB Exclusive: My marriage to Mimi Orjiekwe is intact- actor Charles Billion says, dismisses rumors

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe over the weekend had her baby shower which was attended by her friends and family members. Moments after the photos hit social media, many people started insinuating that her husband and actor, Charles Billion, is not the father of the child as they have been separated for some time now. They got married in July 18th 2015.
In an exclusive chat with LIB today, Billion says his marriage to Mimi is still intact and that they live in the same house in Lagos


"We are fine, we are good. We are still married. I saw the reports online that we have parted ways. I don't know where that came out from. People quarrel, people settle but when they say we parted ways, I don't know where that came from. I saw that online. We are together. She lives in my house in Lagos. I don't know why people come out to say we have parted ways. We live together"he said
On how he is looking forward to Fatherhood, the actor said
"Trust me, that is what every young man looks out for. It is a blessing from God."he said
A photo of Charles at Mimi's baby shower, below...


AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Shame to bad people.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

6 February 2017 at 13:36
Anonymous said...

K

6 February 2017 at 13:46

