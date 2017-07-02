LIB Exclusive: Lady accused by Bayelsa state governor's brother shares her own side of the story

Yesterday, we shared the story of a lady, Emoh Adoga who was accused by her ex-boyfriend, Moses Dickson of blackmail (Read here). We reached out to the lady to hear her own side of the story and she claimed that Mr Moses Dickson has three wives and wanted her to be his fourth wife.
The issue is, he didn't want me to leave, he tried to convince me to be his 4th wife, that he'll send the others to live in other countries so we will still be like monogamous couple but I just couldn't let myself trust him again. He used everything he has access to convince me. Honestly, I was very heartbroken" She said
Read her statement below..
Moses behaved in a way, I don't have the energy to hate him. We have a pending civil suit over his contractual breach, the death threats and blackmail from him and his 2nd wife. I broke up with him last year and moved back to my father's house, then notified him of my intention to sue him. He agreed to settle me off on the businesses. But he's very cunning and the media stunt he pulled is part of his antics.
We met in 2013 July 20th. he claimed to have fallen madly in love with me, proposed marriage to me and relocated me to live with him in government house Bayelsa. Everyone referred to us as husband and wife even. The issue is, he didn't want me to leave,he tried to convince me to be his 4th wife,that he'll send the others to live in other countries so we will still be like monogamous couple but I just couldn't let myself trust him again. He used everything he has access to convince me,honestly, I was very heartbroken
He started coming to put pressure on me at my father's house in Abuja, he got erratic at my adamant refusal to be with him. I also insisted he settled me as he had promised. Maybe he felt without his money I won't find my feet but I did, I joined farmer's cooperative society and farmed rice. I left his house on May 31st 2016, he attempted at reconciliation till December 2016. I even threw his cash back at him. I was just tired of how he thinks his money can solve every problem.
We had businesses and I wanted out,wanted what I lost so I can move on with life and pick up. He even asked me to specify what exactly so we cut ties because I demanded that we severe all ties. His constant pressure and tension was affecting my new relationship. After our conversation, I uploaded as cover picture of my now boyfriend, Moses called that I should come to bayelsa. I declined cos I know what that implies.
So I feel his action is aimed at mischief to destroy my new relationship. I sued him since November 2016 and he didn't react till February, and I uploaded picture of my new man on 29th January. His action is very shocking, I'm too upset to ask him why but I'm considering a law suit against him for defamation, my family and I are very shocked and traumatized, my mother is in complete shock and her health is delicate. I'll also report him to Law Practitioners disciplinary committee, because his conduct is disgraceful to the legal profession.
Also, my family is humble but not poor and I'm a hardworking lawyer who's very focused. I'm also a multiple medal winning chess player employed at Bayelsa State Sports Council(civil service). Moses's wives are the full time housewives who used babies to get married to him. That's the irony, they and their families live in the houses he provided for them.The case comes up on 14th February 2017 at Court 7,High Court of FCT. May God bless and keep us till then.
No comments:
Post a Comment