 LIB Exclusive: KSB ordained as minister of the Gospel | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

LIB Exclusive: KSB ordained as minister of the Gospel

This past Sunday witnessed the ordination of singer and politician, KSB as a minister, preacher and a teacher of God's word by her spiritual father Apostle Anselm Madubuko along side other ministers ordained.


She was ordained after almost 10 years of pulpit service at the New Annointing Revival Assembly Church.

LIB gathered that KSB has been in charge of the Teens Church for over 6-years and in 2014 when the youth church was created, she was promoted to be the minister in charge.

KSB, who has been an artist for almost 20 years holds a post graduate diploma degree in Theology from RCCG as far back as 1997.

She had attended Morris Cerullo & Benny Hinn Schools of ministry and discipleship respectively in London, England in 1996 before moving back to Nigeria in 1997.

KSB has served as a worker under the following
Pastors and Apostles 1996-1997 Pastor Agu Irukwu, Jesus House RCCG, London 1997-2000 Pastor John Mowoe, Excusia Dunamis Parish RCCG Lagos 2000-2001 Pastor Tony Rapu, This Present House (TPH), Lagos 2001-2017 Apostle Anselem Madubuko, Revival Assembly, Lagos
Posted by at 2/08/2017 08:35:00 am

4 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

8 February 2017 at 08:38
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

8 February 2017 at 09:02
Oghenetega said...

Ok

8 February 2017 at 09:08
OSINANL said...

OKAY... NICE ONE

8 February 2017 at 09:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts