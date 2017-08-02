LIB Exclusive: KSB ordained as minister of the Gospel

LIB gathered that KSB has been in charge of the Teens Church for over 6-years and in 2014 when the youth church was created, she was promoted to be the minister in charge.
KSB, who has been an artist for almost 20 years holds a post graduate diploma degree in Theology from RCCG as far back as 1997.
She had attended Morris Cerullo & Benny Hinn Schools of ministry and discipleship respectively in London, England in 1996 before moving back to Nigeria in 1997.
KSB has served as a worker under the following
Pastors and Apostles 1996-1997 Pastor Agu Irukwu, Jesus House RCCG, London 1997-2000 Pastor John Mowoe, Excusia Dunamis Parish RCCG Lagos 2000-2001 Pastor Tony Rapu, This Present House (TPH), Lagos 2001-2017 Apostle Anselem Madubuko, Revival Assembly, Lagos
