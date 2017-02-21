LIB Exclusive: I dated three girls but I have never had sex with a woman - 42 year old happily married Gay, Bisi Alimi (must watch)
Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, was in Nigeria recently and he had a no holds barred interview with Linda Ikeji Tv where he revealed details of his childhood in the slums of Mushin, how he met and fell in love with his Australian born husband, Anthony at the age of 41. He revealed that they plan to have kids. He disclosed that at 42, he has never had sex with a woman before. Watch the interviews after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment