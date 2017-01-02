LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

LIB Exclusive: Harrysong and manager re-arrested, spends the night in police custody on fresh charges

Fresh reports reaching LIB this morning says the battle between Harrysong and his estranged label, Five Star Music is now a full blown war.

An eye witness who was present at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos (the same station Skales slept overnight back in June 2016 when he had issues with his label, Baseline) yesterday tells us Harrysong was re-arrested alongside his manager, Desmond Ike on fresh criminal charges.


LIB also gathered that Harrysong and his manager spent the night in police custody and may be charged to court this morning.
'They were re arrested on fresh criminal charges of fraud, forgery and impersonation. I heard them saying they forged E-Money's signature to collect money from a brand' the source said.
LIB however reached out to Five Star for comments but they declined. We've also tried to reach Harrysong, his number has been switched off since last night while his manager, Desmond didn't pick up calls.
18 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Bring us pics pls

1 February 2017 at 08:31
BONARIO NNAGS said...

What a wawu! Double wahala for dead body.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 08:33
livingstone chibuike said...

dis is seriously getting crazy

1 February 2017 at 08:33
Vina Saviour said...

Make dem take am easy o

1 February 2017 at 08:37
Great G said...

This is becoming more serious o.

1 February 2017 at 08:38
dj banti said...

Oboy make day settle d Mata na

1 February 2017 at 08:39
Dammy Payne said...

This also proves Emoney isn't legit

1 February 2017 at 08:42
Anonymous said...

Hmmm linder u r good wit gossips true true
Lolz wot u said is actually d issue for now pending wen dey decide to pic thr calls.

1 February 2017 at 08:44
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

IS THIS THE WAY FORWARD?






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

1 February 2017 at 08:45
cho fon yvonne said...

Lol Linda Soso told you

1 February 2017 at 08:45
missgarden city said...

Can't they settle this thing

1 February 2017 at 08:48
tsalz said...

E money at work.. Song u for jst calm down oo

1 February 2017 at 08:49
missgarden city said...

This guys should settle this matter now

1 February 2017 at 08:49
missgarden city said...

Can't they settle this thing

1 February 2017 at 08:49
Lheeman said...

Eeehn

Obidola

Hmm...

Who Dem epp!?

1 February 2017 at 08:50
Vivian Reginalds said...

GHEN GHEN
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 February 2017 at 08:53
salihu newssheller said...

Harrysong should resolve the matter amicably!

1 February 2017 at 08:54
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Harrysong is being stupidly childish. I can see that the little change he has in his pocket is swelling his already big head. Let's see how he ends, rubbish!


Long live LIB

1 February 2017 at 09:25

