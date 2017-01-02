LIB Exclusive: Harrysong and manager re-arrested, spends the night in police custody on fresh charges

An eye witness who was present at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos (the same station Skales slept overnight back in June 2016 when he had issues with his label, Baseline) yesterday tells us Harrysong was re-arrested alongside his manager, Desmond Ike on fresh criminal charges.
LIB also gathered that Harrysong and his manager spent the night in police custody and may be charged to court this morning.
'They were re arrested on fresh criminal charges of fraud, forgery and impersonation. I heard them saying they forged E-Money's signature to collect money from a brand' the source said.LIB however reached out to Five Star for comments but they declined. We've also tried to reach Harrysong, his number has been switched off since last night while his manager, Desmond didn't pick up calls.
18 comments:
Bring us pics pls
What a wawu! Double wahala for dead body.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
dis is seriously getting crazy
Make dem take am easy o
This is becoming more serious o.
Oboy make day settle d Mata na
This also proves Emoney isn't legit
Hmmm linder u r good wit gossips true true
Lolz wot u said is actually d issue for now pending wen dey decide to pic thr calls.
IS THIS THE WAY FORWARD?
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Lol Linda Soso told you
Can't they settle this thing
E money at work.. Song u for jst calm down oo
This guys should settle this matter now
Can't they settle this thing
Eeehn
Obidola
Hmm...
Who Dem epp!?
GHEN GHEN
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Harrysong should resolve the matter amicably!
Harrysong is being stupidly childish. I can see that the little change he has in his pocket is swelling his already big head. Let's see how he ends, rubbish!
Long live LIB
