Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Fire Incident occurs inside Banky W’s home in Lekki Phase 1

In the early hours of today, there was a fire incident at singer, BankyW's home in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Speaking to LIB, an eyewitness at the scene revealed that the fire was caused by a air conditioner and Banky was at home when it happened. The Fire service that was contacted didn't arrive but those at the scene were luckily able to put off the fire on time.

Contrary to reports on social media, the house wasn't destroyed by fire. However, two of his awards plaques and other items were affected by the incident....
