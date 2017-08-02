LIB Exclusive: Family of footballer, Izu Joseph, allegedly murdered by Nigerian Army, petitions Human Rights Commission, claims N1bn in damages

Izu Joseph was killed by the Nigerian Army who released a statement saying he was in a cultists den and was hit by a stray bullet, while his family and community strongly denied he was ever a cultist saying he was shot twice by the army, if you missed it read here...
The legal complaint documents, directed towards the National Human Rights Commission, South South Zonal office in Port-Harcourt , and filed by Soala L.F Jumbo esq, revealed how the late player was shot by the army even after identifying himself as a player and lists Izu's parents, his brother, his wife and little daughter as the complainants in the case .
The documents also lists the Nigerian Army, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval staff, Chief of Army Staff,Chief of Defence staff , Nigerian Army council, Major Mustapha Mohammed and Attorney General of the Federation as the parties against whom the complaint is made.
Speaking to LIB on Wednesday, brother of the late Izu Joseph, Izu Reuben said :
'The major thing that encouraged us to take this step is that we have done everything necessary to get across to the military and nothing has been done'
The football union has done a petition' 'The State CID has also done their investigation, we have reached everyone and maybe they are waiting for us to exhaust our patience, that's why we are seeking this last option'
'Actually no one is paying our legal fees, it's a humanitarian help or gesture as we contacted the Human Rights Commission'
'We are appealing for his daughter and his wife too' 'If Nigerians can assist the daughter who is just a minor, in primary school we'll be grateful'
'The NFF is aware of our situation'
'I spoke to Pinnick during the CAF awards day but since then he hasn't been picking my calls. I don't know if they've forgotten my brother because he wasn't a 'big' footballer'
