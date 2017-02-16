LIB Exclusive: 3 people dead, several injured in accident at Lekki Phase 1 bus stop

A bus conductor who witnessed the accident told LIB that it was caused by a Pathfinder SUV that failed brake and ran over parked buses before ending in the ditch by the side of the road. This was the exact same ditch where a bus ended in an accident that cost one life just last month at the same Lekki Phase 1 bus stop.
The jeep had been on the fast lane when the driver lost control of his car and rammed into a parked bus which was loading. The driver of the jeep survived the accident.
Meanwhile, a woman popular for standing at that bus stop to call passengers was badly injured in the accident. The injured woman is a member of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and is usually seen wearing the green and white NURTW uniform while calling “Ajah Ajah” to load buses going to Ajah.
Her leg was reportedly crushed in the accident, the witness told LIB.
At the time LIB arrived, the scene had been cleared, however, splashes of blood was seen on the floor. Mangled parts of the buses affected in the accident were also seen, showing the extent of the damage done.
