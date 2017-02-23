LG user-Centric products creating connections with richer experiences

This connectivity will spread to our daily lives bringing the three silos of work, home and surrounding environment into one seamless experience termed by Frost & Sullivan as “connected living.” This connected living will involve digital assistants that will guide our everyday lives, music that seamlessly moves from our homes to cars.
A new range of technology enabled services such as smart lighting, mobile working solutions and smart governance will define and shape our everyday experiences However, LG’s advanced robotic vacuum cleaner provides is a good example of how the power of technology is being harnessed to make more time for loved ones without neglecting household responsibilities.
Consumers’ emotional connection to products dramatically expands opportunities for proper identification of how consumers actually use the products to further enhance the company’s ability to design user-centric products.
The Hom-Bot enables users to monitor their homes from anywhere in the world, which is in addition to tracking cleaning progress and the camera attached to it help to keep an eye on pets and provides a warning signal whenever there is an intruder. Smart connected products also create room for manufacturers to develop much closer customer relationship.
Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Rajesh Agnihotri said: “the world we live in today is totally driven by technological advancement and LG being a leading brand in terms of innovative products is not resting on its oars to see that consumers have arrays of products that would help them fulfill their dreams by creating stronger connection between them and their loved ones.
This is what I call purposeful bonding.” He stated further: we are poised to encourage sharing culture with richer users experience among consumers.” The LG OLED TV with its breathtaking features helps consumers to connect better creating beautiful ambience of love and tranquility. Also worthy of note is the wide viewing angles the TV provides with the same quality irrespective of the viewers sitting position.
There is always joy in the heart of consumers whenever they view their favourite movies from the comfort of their respective homes without having to bother about going to the cinemas to see a movie, as it is always the case during valentine celebrations. Surely, family ties would further be strengthened while newer relationships are built. Specifically, OLED TVs now produce about 99 percent of DCI-P3 color space and are capable of delivering not only HDR content under the 10 open standard with Dolby vision HDR content.
When it comes to self-illuminating display characteristics, OLED TV technology simply set a standard of its own with a rendition of absolute blacks. As part of the new innovation it is now designed to be brighter and more colourful to meet the UHD alliance requirement for its “UHD Premium” Certification. LG Gas Cooker is in no small measure encouraging togetherness at home and helping families to bond better.
A recent research has shown that children who have regular meals with their parents achieve better grades, establish healthier relationships and even do better in all ramifications. Home cooked meals no doubt help families’ trim down household expense.
This uniquely designed Gas Cooker comes with a “Dual Heater” that allows the grill and oven to work simultaneously which guarantees food are cooked much faster. I must say it is a must have for consumers who would love to enjoy sumptuous meal at home with their loved ones during this season of love. Not forgetting the collection of advanced ovens and cooktops also make it possible for users to enjoy an exquisite homemade meal right from the comfort of their homes. What a way to create connection between consumers and their technological devices.
With LG Gas Cooker consumers can now enjoy better deals while preparing their favourite meals at home. Technology today has taken the centre stage in the life of consumers, encouraging creativity and innovations; there is indeed a thin line between creativity and connectivity that brings people of common interest together. Users have over time created platforms with the aid of technology to share cultural experiences on various social media platforms.
LG Electronics is ever ready with its innovations to help consumers create the desired connection through its array of products in the market. Consumers must be technologically inclined to survive in today’s changing world.
