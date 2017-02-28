'Let's make this fight happen'- Floyd Mayweather calls out UFC star Conor McGregor to fight him

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has called out UFC champion Conor McGregor, saying it's high time they fought for the enjoyment of the fans. McGregor and Mayweather have been attacking each other on social media for months now and the retired boxer who turned 40 on Saturday has now officially called out the UFC star.
'I'm here to say today, on my birthday, they keep throwing the Conor McGregor name out there,' Mayweather told Showtime Boxing. 'Conor McGregor, like I said before, I'm here let's make it happen.'
'Let's make the fight happen. Let's give the fans what they want to see. There's only one fight out there that's important and that's Mayweather and Conor McGregor.'
Mayweather has already been made the overwhelming favorite as the fight between him and Conor will be a boxing match with McGregor, a kick boxer/martial artiste never engaged in a professional boxing fight before..
But Mayweather has insisted that Conor can still match him in the ring as a boxer.
'I mean cause every time Conor McGregor goes out there and compete and win, he do it standing up,' Mayweather said in response to the idea that he'll defeat Conor.
'When Conor McGregor did lose, he lost on the ground. He didn't lose standing up. So he's a hell of a fighter and a very, very tough competitor and he has the will to win.
'The UFC gloves is no different from boxing gloves, they just a little bit smaller but if a guy got power, he got power and Conor McGregor got power.'
We don't really have to talk about that. We already know what my number is. My team and us, our number is there,' Mayweather said reference how much guaranteed money he would need to fight McGregor.
'He has to get his thing in order with his team.
'Once Conor McGregor speaks with the UFC and his bosses, and then we can make it happen. Because we already know that Floyd Mayweather is his own boss. We've got Showtime [pay-per-view], Mayweather Promotions, which is the past and present and the future of sports and entertainment.'
He added:
'I don't know if the fight is going to happen. If it did happen that would be my last, my final fight. It can be the biggest fight in the history of the sport, we just don't know.'
No comments:
Post a Comment