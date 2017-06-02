Leicester City/Super Eagles' player, Wilfried Ndidi wins BBC Man of Match award against Man Utd

BBC Radio Live anchor, Matt Elliot, announced the 20-year-old Nigerian as the man of the match, as he was particularly impressed by the speed at which he integrated into the game despite having just two training sessions before the game.
Ndidi produced a lively showing against Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Mkhitaryan and in his four games in the English top-flight, Ndidi has already made 162 passes, made one block, had 2 shots on target and accumulated 240 touches.
Ndidi produced a lively showing against Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Mkhitaryan and in his four games in the English top-flight, Ndidi has already made 162 passes, made one block, had 2 shots on target and accumulated 240 touches.
Congrats to him!
8 comments:
Congrats!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Congrats to him
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Congratulations!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
New Movies on afrilix.com
Arrival
Dr. Strange
Bleed for This
The Edge of Seventeen
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
A Monsters Call
Trespass Against Us
Get Started for free on afrilix.com
this uncle is not 20yrs old
Congrat to him.
KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR KIDS AND BABY SITTER
Worry about your young child staying with
your mischievous baby sitter?
You can watch them anytime and anywhere via your mobile device, tablet, or laptop
GET our highly effective IP NANNY cameras today and be rest assured. CONTACT US TODAY: 09055555495, 09077677709....
See more
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Post a Comment