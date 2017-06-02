LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Leicester City/Super Eagles' player, Wilfried Ndidi wins BBC Man of Match award against Man Utd

Newly signed Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi was given Leicester City's Man Of the Match award in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.
BBC Radio Live anchor, Matt Elliot, announced the 20-year-old Nigerian as the man of the match, as he was particularly impressed by the speed at which he integrated into the game despite having just two training sessions before the game.
Ndidi produced a lively showing against Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Mkhitaryan and in his four games in the English top-flight, Ndidi has already made 162 passes, made one block, had 2 shots on target and accumulated 240 touches.
Congrats to him!
Ayo Tosin said...

Congrats!
6 February 2017 at 12:52
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Congrats to him


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

6 February 2017 at 12:53
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Congratulations!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

6 February 2017 at 12:54
Peter Dumore said...




6 February 2017 at 12:57
Money Mind said...

this uncle is not 20yrs old

6 February 2017 at 12:57
Abosede Ojuade said...

Congrat to him.

6 February 2017 at 13:01
jossy brown said...

6 February 2017 at 13:27
Sql 9ja said...

6 February 2017 at 13:40

