Leicester City 0- 3 Man U (End of the road for EPL champions as Jose Mourinho's men humiliate them)

Claudio Ranieri's team, just a 'stone's throw' away from being at the bottom of the table, were humiliated by Manchester United 0-3, through goals from Henrikh Mhikitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata.
Nigerian stars Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi started for the home team and Ranieri's men applied pressure from the onset, forcing Man U to play on the defensive for majority of the first half, confusing an U with end to end pressure on and off the ball.
Little did Leicester know there was a surprise in the bag as in the 42nd minute, Henrikh Mkhitaryan ran through Huth and fired across goal after getting a deflection off goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Two minutes later, Antonio Valencia made a run through the right and gave across which was well dispatched by Ibrahimovic.
Manchester United through Juan Mata in the second half played a one-two with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, before slotting into the net.
Leicester City are now officially in decline, can coach Claudio Ranieri, the greatest coach in the history of the club help them avoid relegation?
Only time will tell!
More photos below.
