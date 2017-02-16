 Legendary Nigerian traditional singer and Masquerade, Pericoma is dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Legendary Nigerian traditional singer and Masquerade, Pericoma is dead

Legendary singer and Masquerade, Ichie Mezuo Okoye, Arusi Makaja 1 of Arondizuogu, popularly known as Pericoma is dead.

He passed away at exactly 4:30am Thursday morning, 16th February, 2017 in a hospital in Okigwe, after a brief illness. He is survived by wives, children and many grandchildren. From Ndi-Ogbuonyeoma in Arondizuogu, Okigwe LGA, Imo State, late Pericoma was famous for his traditional dance group and music.

Source: IfeanyiCY Njoku
13 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

RIP.



16 February 2017 at 14:54

16 February 2017 at 14:54
OSINANL said...

Pericoma Okoye the lion of Arondiuzuogu RIP

16 February 2017 at 14:59
Anonymous said...

May his soul RIP! How old was he??

16 February 2017 at 15:03
FredLaw said...

Nnukwu mmanwu n'aji aja aru. Who did you bequeath your powers to?

16 February 2017 at 15:07
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Rip.

16 February 2017 at 15:07
Anonymous said...

Arusi Makaja 1... Lol bad guy RIP

16 February 2017 at 15:08
evy claret said...

RIP


Eva Da Diva...

16 February 2017 at 15:08
Zizi0283 said...

Aronndizuogu is in Ideato-North LGA not okigwe as stated...biko! May he rest in peace.

16 February 2017 at 15:09
Anonymous said...

Hmmmm... Pericoma n' anyi ajo alu.. Ayee
Sadly he didn't accept christ.

16 February 2017 at 15:10
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Choi! Chi ewelu efifie jie.
Oke osisi adaa.
Pericoma nwa Izuogu na Iheme.
Okara Mmadu okara mmuo.
Kedu kwanu ka Ikeji 2017 ga adi ma afuro Pericoma.
Zurugbo-zugbo
Asokwa sojaa!
Gini kam ga akolu umuokoro ibem, aka ekpe agam na azu.
Jee nke oma Arusi Makaja.



16 February 2017 at 15:10

16 February 2017 at 15:10
DFC anonymous said...

May His soul rest in peace

16 February 2017 at 15:15
dj banti said...

A good family friend
Rip
Godtakeover but u don't believe in God

16 February 2017 at 15:20
Annie said...

Please ohh, Arondizuogu is not in Okigwe LGA but rather in Ideato North LGA. Take correction please.

16 February 2017 at 15:22

