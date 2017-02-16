Legalize Okada or we start robbing people to survive - Okada riders in Ghana tells government

Ghanaian motorists otherwise known as ‘okada group’ are calling on the NPP Government to intervene on their behalf over a ban on commercial motorcycles.
Their cry follows a decision by the Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, to kick against the proposed legalization of the commercial use of motorbikes known as 'Okada' operations.
According to them, Okada operations is their only source of livelihood, notwithstanding helping ease traffic congestion in Ghana.
Speaking with Pulse Ghana, The Chairman of the Okada group, Morro, pleaded with the President Nana Addo not to ban the use of commercial motorcycles.
'We thought we were voting for change, now that the change is here Nana wants to ban Okada. Nana Addo please we are pleading with you, allow us to do our work in peace.'
While Musah Adama, a motorist with the group also said the ban on commercial motorcycles will subject them to armed robbery.
'We are here helping people and easing traffic and DVLA wants us banned, no problem. We would just gather in front of banks and rob people to survive. I just don’t understand why they won't leave us alone.
When you go to Kumasi, you would see a lot of robbers there who have been left unarrested but here we are working and you claim you want to ban it. What is the reason?' He added.
