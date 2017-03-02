Legal separation documents surface as Maje Ayida employs top lawyers in Nigeria and in the UK

A drastic turn of the tide is imminent, following the emergence of incontrovertible evidence strongly indicating that Toke Makinwa’s account in her book “On Becoming” is not all there is to know about events leading up to her separation from her erstwhile husband Maje Ayida and that her book is nothing but an exaggerated fabrication.This most recent development has come to the fore on account of damning revelations discovered proving that Maje Ayida and Toke Makinwa were legally separated 6 months into the marriage.
The leading defamation law firm in the UK, Carter Ruck, lawyers to top figures like Elton John, Simon Cowell, Chelsea Football Club and The State of Qatar have recently taken up Maje Ayida as one of their clients and in a warning letter addressed to Toke Makinwa on the 23rd of December 2016 highlighted a number of excerpts from the book that were untrue, specifically quoting as follows:
“… We highlight the fact that our client requested a legal separation from you within 6 months of your wedding to him in January 2014, when it became clear that the marriage was breaking down. A separation agreement was formally signed by you in July 2014…”
“It is therefore well documented that our client and you had agreed to separate by July 2014 (a matter which the book signally fails to record), and that this was, self-evidently far more than ‘’teething’’ difficulties as the book misleadingly describes the circumstances at the time”
Also, Heading the legal front in Nigeria is Kemi Pinhero SAN, whose firm has also served Toke Makinwa a letter, corroborating the issues raised by Carter Ruck letter and specifically demanding among other things that she:
“Withdraw from circulation all copies of the book and take immediate steps to call in all copies of the book already distributed and deliver up same at the place to be agreed upon by our client for destruction”
“Retract or cause to be retracted the said published words and tender an unreserved apology to our client by publishing the said apology in one full page insertion in three national dailies to wit: ThisDay, The Guardian and Punch Newspaper and on all your social media platforms including Instagram, Youtube, Twitter and Facebook”
Further stating that failure to comply with all of the demands will result in the commencement of legal action.
No comments:
Post a Comment