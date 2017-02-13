Last day 5 hours flash sales!!

Enjoy 40% off all shirts at Twice As Nice today 13th February 2017 from 3pm to 8pm.This is an opportunity to buy your luxury and trendy shirts at an affordable price. Call us on 08121501303, 08093913873, 08187495377.
Why not hurry to our stores at
* Maryland mall
* Ikeja city mall
* 55, Opebi Road, Ikeja
* Surulere
* E-centre
* Awolowo road Ikoyi
*Akure Mall
* Ceddi plaza Abuja
*Asaba mall
*MM2
*Sanusi fafunwa (Victoria Island)
* Port Harcourt
* Palms mall Ilorin
*Palms mall Ibadan
BBM PIN: 2BE7340D
BBM Channel: C0045C21C
No comments:
Post a Comment