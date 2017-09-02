 LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) Fire support unit In action | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) Fire support unit In action

After an extensive training program, the LRU has debuted its fire support unit.




This unit has a team trained by our in-house program to international standards and is equipped to handle residential and small commercial fires effectively taking the pressure off the hard-working Lagos State Fire Service within the state.

See below photos of the LRU support team in action






Remember, the toll-free emergency numbers remain 767 & 112.

Keep up with the activities of LRU by following us on social media on the following platforms
Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lasemasocial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/lasemasocial
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lasemasocial
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqSbNN8qycs1zOB7fEWmuxQ
O.S.O said...

i hope when there is an emergency they wont drive there only to find out that there is no water.

9 February 2017 at 11:00

