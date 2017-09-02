LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) Fire support unit In action

This unit has a team trained by our in-house program to international standards and is equipped to handle residential and small commercial fires effectively taking the pressure off the hard-working Lagos State Fire Service within the state.
See below photos of the LRU support team in action
Remember, the toll-free emergency numbers remain 767 & 112.
i hope when there is an emergency they wont drive there only to find out that there is no water.
