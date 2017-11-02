 LASEMA Response Unit at the Lagos Marathon #RunLagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

LASEMA Response Unit at the Lagos Marathon #RunLagos

The LASEMA Response Unit responding to emergencies at the Lagos Marathon. LASEMA Response Unit did their bit to keep contestants and spectators safe. See Photos below...




Remember, the toll-free emergency numbers remain 767 & 112.

Keep up with the activities of LRU by following us on social media on the following platforms
Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lasemasocial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/lasemasocial
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lasemasocial
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqSbNN8qycs1zOB7fEWmuxQ
5 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

11 February 2017 at 18:35
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

This marraton was winned by other part of this world near to Nigeria

Hope you still remember ??

Okay ! - What's it then ??

Lemme heard from you abeg




: Lil-Wayne and Drake Sextapes Was Leaked By Wrecked Prostitute..... (Photos+Video)

11 February 2017 at 18:45
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

11 February 2017 at 18:49
Gaiuz Charlez said...

The best thing dat has happen to Lagos. Big ups LASEMA.

11 February 2017 at 18:54
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nice one
Lagos state is class ahead of many states.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

11 February 2017 at 19:13

