Lamborghini is recalling over 5,000 supercars due to a risk of fire

If you own a Lamborghini, then you should be afraid. The legendary Italian automaker is recalling close to 5,900 supercars, including its ultra-rare Veneno model, because of a fire risk.
In a recall notice published by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company says, "In certain driving conditions while the vehicle has a full gas tank, gasoline may contact the exhaust system and this can increase the risk of a fire,"
Lamborghini also confirms that it's aware of seven cases of fire worldwide. The recall includes all 12 Venenos currently on the roads.
Lamborghini, which is owned by Volkswagen Group had only just recently announced a record global sales for 2016 where It delivered 3,457 cars last year, up 7% from 2015.
Lamborghini also confirms that it's aware of seven cases of fire worldwide. The recall includes all 12 Venenos currently on the roads.
Lamborghini, which is owned by Volkswagen Group had only just recently announced a record global sales for 2016 where It delivered 3,457 cars last year, up 7% from 2015.
9 comments:
Hmmmmmmm,ok
Lib addict#just passing#
Linda I know u secretly own one...better send it back oo,LOL
Long live LIB
big man wahala!
please place ads on my site www.mstzone.com you can check it out.Please
Issokay
...merited happiness
Thank God I dont own a Lamborghini. Lol!
Want to get tutorials on how to do anything? If yes visit HowWriter
Is risk
News for the biqboiz tank goodness mine is still in d pipeline *Linda do something*
like Samsung like lamborghini
Post a Comment