Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Lamborghini is recalling over 5,000 supercars due to a risk of fire

If you own a Lamborghini, then you should be afraid. The legendary Italian automaker is recalling close to 5,900 supercars, including its ultra-rare Veneno model, because of a fire risk.

 
In a recall notice published by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company says, "In certain driving conditions while the vehicle has a full gas tank, gasoline may contact the exhaust system and this can increase the risk of a fire,"

Lamborghini also confirms that it's aware of seven cases of fire worldwide. The recall includes all 12 Venenos currently on the roads.

Lamborghini, which is owned by Volkswagen Group had only just recently announced a record global sales for 2016 where It delivered 3,457 cars last year, up 7% from 2015. 
Posted by at 2/15/2017 05:10:00 pm

Iphie Abraham

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY)

yemokidtunz

umar

NaijaDeltaBabe

HowWriter Blog

angel Jonathan

adamz blackpharoah

osondu arinze

