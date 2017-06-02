Lagos State plans to remove Yellow Buses (Danfo) from Lagos roads

Speaking at the 14th Annual Lecture of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) held at Muson Centre in Onikan with the theme: “Living Well Together, Tomorrow: The Challenge Of Africa’s Future Cities,” Governor Ambode admitted that the present connectivity mode in Lagos was not acceptable and befitting for a mega city, and as such a well-structured transportation mode would soon be put in place to address the challenge.
“When I wake up in the morning and see all these yellow buses and see Okada and all kinds of tricycles and then we claim we are a mega city, that is not true and we must first acknowledge that that is a faulty connectivity that we are running. Having accepted that, we have to look for the solution and that is why we want to banish yellow buses this year. We must address the issue of connectivity that makes people to move around with ease and that is where we are going' he said. He continued to say, “For instance, people going from Ikorodu to CMS have started leaving their cars at home because the buses are very convenient and so why can’t we do that for other places? Yes, we don’t have the money to do that but we can go to the capital market and then improve on the technology of collection of fares and that will encourage investors and then the city will change,
11 comments:
Mega city and allow hunger to kill people, mega city with mega jobless people, mega city with high rate of crime, mega city with no mega pay to live the mega life... dee
As they are trying to cancel the movement of some personal and working vehicles could lead to Lagos disaster
Am sure of it
What of you ?
Latest Cheat : Save Enough Income Wasting On Data - Learn How To Browse/Call For Free On All Networks
Best news of 2017..
Make una no try am ooo
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
Enter your comment...Nutrition through an Intravenous Line or Eating through mouth offer same relieve. www.netdoctor...
Definition
Sterile solutions containing some or all of the nutrients necessary to support life, are injected into the body through a tube attached to a needle, which is inserted into a vein, either temporarily or for long-term treatment.
Purpose ( blood inclusive)
Patients who cannot consume enough nutrients or who cannot eat at all due to an illness, surgery, or accident, can be fed through an intravenous (IV) line or tube. An IV can be used for as little as a few hours, to provide fluids to a patient during a short surgical procedure, or to rehydrate a patient after a viral illness.
Patients with more serious and long term illnesses and conditions may require months or even years of intravenous therapy to meet their nutritional needs.
NOTE: Getting your nutrients through nerve is the same as getting through the mouth.
** when the bible says in the book of Acts, to avoid eating blood , it means the same as injecting blood (Transfusing). The people of Isreal didnt have the means of transfusing , so the word "eating" was appropriate then for them. If taking malaria injection through the veins and taking it through the mouth as tablets offer the same benefits, what is the difference of taking blood through the veins and taking blood through the mouth? The bible is clear but the good thing is that everyone has a right to make his or her decision , whether based on the bible or on his or her personal conviction- free will.
New Freebrowsing Site And Unlimited Latest News And Lot More... @ Techpaded.Cf
Join twinkas.com and make money today. It started from India and now in Nigeria.
It has started since last year November in Nigeria.
PH 5k and get 10k, 10k to get 20k, 20k to get 40k and 50k to get 100 all within 5days.
Get 5% referral bonus.
twinkas.com
Nice one Ambode
In this recession, what do they want those bus drivers to be doing. They should do it in phases or else crime will escalate...........
Ops, hope it work out. Because the fear of agbero is the begining of wisdom to lagos commuters.
Call us for Fire extinguishers and other Safety and Security products call 08036190791 or check us on www.startechsafetyandsecurity.blogspot.com for more info
That's nice. Bring sanity to lag just like Abuja
Long live LIB
Post a Comment