Lagos state House of Assembly member asks FG to stop airing BB Nigeria, says its against our values as Nigerians

In a statement released today, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, Olulade, said the show is not in anyway promoting African values. According to him, the content of the show is aline to the values and culture of Nigeria. His statement in part reads;
“We have culture and tradition in this country that we must not allow to die. The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, needs to reconsider the implications of Big Brother Naija on our culture and youths. The content of Big Brother Naija reality show is alien to our culture. This show is contrary to the rich cultural values we are trying to promote and bring to the front burner. It is sad that our young children including adults are made to watch such content. This kind of programme promotes obscenity and immorality. We must not encourage such if our hallowed cultural heritage would be preserved. We cannot prevent our inquisitive young ones from watching the obscene displays that permeate the show. I think the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) should, without delay, stop this programme if this government means business in the promotion of our cultural values. The show does not add any value to our education, social and economic life. It is a big mockery of Nigerian culture and tradition. I will want to urge all parents and guardians to be on their guard and guide their children and wards aright on what they watch on TV. The implication of allowing the children to keep watching this show can be negative. Our children should not be allowed to be corrupt because this may affect their future aspiration,”
No comments:
Post a Comment