“We had a meeting with the protesters and we explained to them why we advised against the protest. A pro-government group wants to protest that same day and we don’t want a situation where there would be friction.
We also don’t want hooligans to hijack the process and injure the protesters. After explaining to them, they said they will go back and discuss with others. They said if they decide to go ahead, they won’t demonstrate but would assemble at a point and read their demands. That notwithstanding, we have resolved to provide security for them. It is our responsibility and we won’t shy away from it. We will ensure trouble makers do not hijack the process.”
Friday, 3 February 2017
Lagos police rescinds ban decision, to provide security for Feb 6th protest
15 comments:
So they finally called their dogs to order!
Over ambitious man, now that d VP said it's d constitutionan right off citizens to protest, he's now providing security. Clueless man
Why huh?because osibanjo aide is insupport am huh?foolish man.SHAMELESS CONFUSE APC BOY. That protest must hold as for the animals,bastards AND THE POVERTY STRIKEn IDIOTs PAID BY APC TO CAUSE PROBLEM by supporting terrorist buhari THUNDER WILL FIRE UNA.una life go be like Nigeria economy for supporting evil in theme of party when una dey still feel the PAIN.
The cp is playing double game he agreed bcos another group is protesting to show their support for buhari
Lets see the protest how it will help our economy.
