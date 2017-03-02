LIS

LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Lagos police rescinds ban decision, to provide security for Feb 6th protest

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, has agreed to provide security for the February 6th protest that is slated to hold at the National Stadium, Lagos. After a meeting with the organizers of the rally, the Commissioner who spoke to newsmen said
“We had a meeting with the protesters and we explained to them why we advised against the protest. A pro-government group wants to protest that same day and we don’t want a situation where there would be friction.
We also don’t want hooligans to hijack the process and injure the protesters. After explaining to them, they said they will go back and discuss with others. They said if they decide to go ahead, they won’t demonstrate but would assemble at a point and read their demands. That notwithstanding, we have resolved to provide security for them. It is our responsibility and we won’t shy away from it. We will ensure trouble makers do not hijack the process.”
Posted by at 2/03/2017 09:22:00 pm

15 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

gud one

3 February 2017 at 21:28
obiora said...

So they finally called their dogs to order!

3 February 2017 at 21:29
Divine 4wonders said...

Over ambitious man, now that d VP said it's d constitutionan right off citizens to protest, he's now providing security. Clueless man

3 February 2017 at 21:31
Anonymous said...

Victory for the people!

3 February 2017 at 21:38
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Why huh?because osibanjo aide is insupport am huh?foolish man.SHAMELESS CONFUSE APC BOY. That protest must hold as for the animals,bastards AND THE POVERTY STRIKEn IDIOTs PAID BY APC TO CAUSE PROBLEM by supporting terrorist buhari THUNDER WILL FIRE UNA.una life go be like Nigeria economy for supporting evil in theme of party when una dey still feel the PAIN.
















#sad indeed

3 February 2017 at 21:40
Busola said...

Mad man. Stupid thing

3 February 2017 at 21:41
Hrm Paul said...

The cp is playing double game he agreed bcos another group is protesting to show their support for buhari

3 February 2017 at 21:42
Kingtonee said...

Na only naija u fit be CP,ode

3 February 2017 at 21:42
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

3 February 2017 at 21:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

very good. BLACKFACE HIDE YOUR FACE IN THE MUD ITIBOLIBO
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 February 2017 at 21:50
tsalz said...

Oga don call him boi na... Idiot people

3 February 2017 at 21:52
Anonymous said...

Lets see the protest how it will help our economy.

3 February 2017 at 21:56
Gbenga Popoola said...

They are all mad. They finally realize it's for all of us.

3 February 2017 at 21:59
Ronky said...

Nice one

3 February 2017 at 22:03
Ronky said...

Nice development

3 February 2017 at 22:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts