Lagos bus conductors to wear uniforms with name tags from March

The Lagos state government has already approved this new decree as of Monday. It was revealed that the reason for the introduction of uniforms for bus conductors is to ensure the safety of bus conductors and also of members of the public.
With the badges, any bus conductor involved in a crime will be easily identified. Also, this new development will help to ensure decorum and also solve the problem of passengers falling into the hands of those popularly known as 'one chance' as only registered members will be given the uniforms.
Source: Vanguard.
