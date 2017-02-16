 Lagos bus conductors to wear uniforms with name tags from March | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Lagos bus conductors to wear uniforms with name tags from March

Come March 2017, it will be mandatory for bus conductors operating in Lagos state to wear uniforms, name tags, and badges. This revelation was made by Mr. Israel Adeshola, the National President of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN).


 The Lagos state government has already approved this new decree as of Monday. It was revealed that the reason for the introduction of uniforms for bus conductors is to ensure the safety of bus conductors and also of members of the public.

With the badges, any bus conductor involved in a crime will be easily identified. Also, this new development will help to ensure decorum and also solve the problem of passengers falling into the hands of those popularly known as 'one chance' as only registered members will be given the uniforms.

 Source: Vanguard.
