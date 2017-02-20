Lafta Card with Monkals 2017

OKEY BAKASSI, GORDONS, AKPORORO, DE DON, KENNY BLAQ, DAUDA, as well as SOLID STAR and RAS KIMONO in music, and Guest appearance by MONICA FRIDAY (KEVWE of the Dogood show). Also featuring are Calabar's finest comedians and artistes, PROF ABOKI, MC MBAKARA, HOD, MC GEORGE, KOBOKO, PATRICK SHADOW, GWAYNE, OKPO REKORDZ, TSHAWN, etc.
The event is holding on the 12th of March 2017, at the main bowl of the Cultural Center Complex Calabar. Red carpet starts at 3pm and main event at 4pm. It is packaged by Smile Global Entertainment, powered by PGK and supported by Airtel Nigeria, Air Peace Limited, Hit FM, CRBC, etc. Plan to be there if you get anywhere near the Canaan city, Calabar!
