Monday, 20 February 2017

Lafta Card with Monkals 2017

Multi talented comedian, and Brand Ambassador to Airtel Nigeria, Monkals, ready to storm the home of Africa's biggest street party, Calabar, with the biggest Comedy concert ever in the city. The Kals Entertainment 'Home Coming' event, Lafta Card with Monkals, which will be Hosted by Nedu (Sister Nkechi), has on its bill, top Nigerian comedy merchants like,

OKEY BAKASSI, GORDONS, AKPORORO, DE DON, KENNY BLAQ, DAUDA, as well as SOLID STAR and RAS KIMONO in music, and Guest appearance by MONICA FRIDAY (KEVWE of the Dogood show). Also featuring are Calabar's finest comedians and artistes, PROF ABOKI, MC MBAKARA, HOD, MC GEORGE, KOBOKO, PATRICK SHADOW, GWAYNE, OKPO REKORDZ, TSHAWN, etc.

The event is holding on the 12th of March 2017, at the main bowl of the Cultural Center Complex Calabar. Red carpet starts at 3pm and main event at 4pm. It is packaged by Smile Global Entertainment, powered by PGK and supported by Airtel Nigeria, Air Peace Limited, Hit FM, CRBC, etc. Plan to be there if you get anywhere near the Canaan city, Calabar!
