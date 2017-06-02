 Lady shocked to find out another lady photo-shopped her face into her photo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 February 2017

Lady shocked to find out another lady photo-shopped her face into her photo

Twitter user, Jessica Hunt (right) was confused when she found a picture of her body in her dress taken at her home but bearing another person's face (left). Apparently, the lady photo-shopped her face into her photo. See the original photo right...



13 comments:

6 February 2017 at 17:25
Davido's driver said...

To me they are twins

6 February 2017 at 17:26
chinelo okafor said...

They looks the same to me! Na una know o...

6 February 2017 at 17:28
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Na today huh?na bitches styles since 1800 na.MANY IDIOTS HAS DONE THAT TO MY OWN PICTURE THATS WHY I DON'T PUT MY PICTURE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AGAIN THEY ONES THERE WILL BE REMOVE SOON. Fear bitchs they can do any thing on social media just to get a guy now ask ur self if the guy wan see u huh? Rubbish.
















#sad indeed

6 February 2017 at 17:39
Oghenetega said...

Photoshopping Expert..
Choi
All these desperate girls will kill some1..

6 February 2017 at 17:43
olorungbeja olumide said...

Embrace the power of technology my sister.

6 February 2017 at 17:47
Debbie Chelsea said...

Loool😂... Na wa, na real wa😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

6 February 2017 at 17:47
livingstone chibuike said...

gud for dem

6 February 2017 at 17:48
Anonymous said...

That's some solid photoshop work.

6 February 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

Honestly I need someone to hug me with like10k and say to me, I know all will be well soon. the heartbreak that comes with being broke not here at all.Vickyhuert@yahoo.com

6 February 2017 at 17:52
Michael Tunji said...

They look quite the same ooo. But one seems to be maore tan than the other.
6 February 2017 at 17:59
Eme said...

Dis technology advancement ehh, u will never know d different from d two pictures

6 February 2017 at 18:06

