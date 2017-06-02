Lady shocked to find out another lady photo-shopped her face into her photo
Twitter user, Jessica Hunt (right) was confused when she found a picture of her
body in her dress taken at her home but bearing another person's face (left).
Apparently, the lady photo-shopped her face into her photo. See the
original photo right...
13 comments:
HEPATITIS(LIVER DAMAGE) ALL YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT IT
To me they are twins
They looks the same to me! Na una know o...
New Movies on afrilix.com
Arrival
Dr. Strange
Bleed for This
The Edge of Seventeen
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
A Monsters Call
Trespass Against Us
Get Started for free on afrilix.com
Na today huh?na bitches styles since 1800 na.MANY IDIOTS HAS DONE THAT TO MY OWN PICTURE THATS WHY I DON'T PUT MY PICTURE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AGAIN THEY ONES THERE WILL BE REMOVE SOON. Fear bitchs they can do any thing on social media just to get a guy now ask ur self if the guy wan see u huh? Rubbish.
#sad indeed
Photoshopping Expert..
Choi
All these desperate girls will kill some1..
Embrace the power of technology my sister.
Loool😂... Na wa, na real wa😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
gud for dem
That's some solid photoshop work.
Honestly I need someone to hug me with like10k and say to me, I know all will be well soon. the heartbreak that comes with being broke not here at all.Vickyhuert@yahoo.com
They look quite the same ooo. But one seems to be maore tan than the other.
Related News >> Australian Mother Gives Birth To A Giagantic Size Baby Unaided
Dis technology advancement ehh, u will never know d different from d two pictures
Post a Comment