Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Lady narrates how she was brutalized alongside her boyfriend by the police because they were young and had a car

A twitter user, Kiki Mordi has narrated how the police barged into her home and accused her and her boyfriend of being cultists just because they own a BMW. According to her, after the searched her home and found no evidence proving they were cultist, they dragged them to the station and demanded for 200,000 to kill the case. Read the rest of her tweets below...







Posted by at 2/08/2017 06:50:00 am

4 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Nigeria Police are just Useless men in Uniform & until they start dealing with them b4 they hv small sense..

8 February 2017 at 07:52
Gideon Okorie said...

Nigerian police have been a disgrace right from the days of Adam..

8 February 2017 at 07:59
Anonymous said...

only in benin city
ask that your bf very well oh
I know the cops can be high handed, but barging into your home, hmmmmmm
smells fishy
and why did u have to mention the condoms, like what's the relevance in this story
stick to the facts

8 February 2017 at 07:59
Vivian Reginalds said...

no be today!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

8 February 2017 at 08:00

Post a Comment

